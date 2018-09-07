The Long Island Rail Road on Friday announced plans to extend a weekend discount program for monthly ticket holders, and also reminded riders that its ongoing Double Track Project in Suffolk would require further service outages later this month.

The railroad’s “Summer Saturdays” customer appreciation program has been extended to include both Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 11, the railroad said Friday. The program allows monthly ticket holders to travel anywhere in the LIRR system on weekends and bring up to four guests, each paying $1 each way. The discount is modeled after the LIRR’s existing Family Fare program.

LIRR president Phillip Eng said the railroad decided to extend the program, which began in June, after receiving positive feedback from customers. The railroad said it had sold more than 62,000 Family Fare tickets on Saturdays since June — an increase of 50 percent over the same period last year.

“We are excited to expand this opportunity to give back to our monthly ticket holders and show our customers how much we appreciate them,” Eng said Friday in a statement. “We continue to look for ways to help reduce New York’s carbon footprint by getting people out of their cars and onto the rails while promoting the Long Island tourism industry, which extends way beyond beaches and the hot summer months.”

Also, the railroad said Friday that buses would replace trains this weekend and next weekend as crews worked to complete construction of a second track between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma.

This weekend, Sept. 8-9, crews will work on installing a new signal system, perform tests on new track, and put “finishing touches” on station improvements in Wyandanch and Pinelawn. More signal work will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 16, the LIRR said.

Officials have said the $432 million project, which began in 2014, would be completed this month.