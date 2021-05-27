Long Island commuters will be able to ride trains directly into an LIRR terminal at Grand Central Station next year, as a long-awaited project for East Side Access is nearing completion, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

The connection of the 11 Long Island Rail Road lines to Grand Central, in addition to Penn Station, was described by Cuomo as a transformational project that fits into a larger agenda of re-imagining the New York metro region following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a period of New York rebirth," Cuomo said.

He called it the biggest ongoing transportation project in North America at a cost of $11.1 billion to bring the east-west train system to a transportation nerve center beneath the existing Grand Central Terminal at 42nd Street.

"All the major construction is complete," Cuomo declared. "We still have some systems-work to do, but all the construction is complete. It’s going to open up next year."

After 13 years of delays and cost overruns, a major overhaul in the leadership and management strategy of the MTA’s $11 billion East Side Access effort in 2018 kept the megaproject on budget and on-time.

The four-level station will include four passenger platforms, capacity for eight trains at a time and rail traffic of up to 24 trains an hour, the Cuomo administration said. Customers will arrive to and depart from a new concourse occupying about 350,000 square feet, the administration added.

Cuomo said the new connection between the New York City and Long Island will reduce the commute time of Long Islanders by about 40 minutes. "You now have two stations that you can ride into," he said.

It will also increase train storage capacity, reduce the number of trains going into Penn Station, and eventually increase track availability for Amtrak and Metro-North trains arriving in Midtown Manhattan.

Further, Cuomo said the Grand Central stop will allow a faster connection of the system to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

With Alfonso A. Castillo

Check back for updates on this developing story.