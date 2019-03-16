LIRR adds trains for St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC

The Long Island Rail Road is running extra trains Saturday to Penn Station for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan.

Seven extra trains depart Ronkonkoma at 8 a.m., 8:41 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:41 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:41 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Three additional trains will also be added on the Port Jefferson line. An extra train will leave Port Jefferson for Penn Station at 8:30 a.m. and two extra trains depart Huntington at 10:27 and 11:27 a.m.

The LIRR is running six extra trains from Babylon to Penn Station at 8:39 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:39 a.m. and 11:13 a.m.

Additional eastbound trains on the Port Jefferson line will run from Penn Station on Saturday afternoon/evening at 3:51, 4:25, 4:51, 5:24, 5:51. 6:24. 6:51 and 7:51.

Extra eastbound trains from Penn on the Ronkonkoma line will operate at 3:51 p.m., 4:51 p.m., 5:41 p.m., 5:51 p.m., 6:41 p.m., 6:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.

Eastbound Babylon trains will run Saturday afternoon/evening at 2:37, 3:37, 4:15, 4:37, 5:37, 6:37 and 7:37.

No alcohol will be allowed on trains Saturday and Sunday, the LIRR said.