Long IslandTransportation

LIRR adds trains for St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC

Commuters at the Hicksville LIRR platform. The Long

Commuters at the Hicksville LIRR platform. The Long Island Rail Road is running extra trains for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
The Long Island Rail Road is running extra trains Saturday to Penn Station for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan.

Seven extra trains depart Ronkonkoma at 8 a.m., 8:41 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:41 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:41 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Three additional trains will also be added on the Port Jefferson line. An extra train will leave Port Jefferson for Penn Station at 8:30 a.m. and two extra trains depart Huntington at 10:27 and 11:27 a.m.

The LIRR is running six extra trains from Babylon to Penn Station at 8:39 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:39 a.m. and 11:13 a.m.

Additional eastbound trains on the Port Jefferson line will run from Penn Station on Saturday afternoon/evening at 3:51, 4:25, 4:51, 5:24, 5:51. 6:24. 6:51 and 7:51. 

Extra eastbound trains from Penn on the Ronkonkoma line will operate at 3:51 p.m., 4:51 p.m., 5:41 p.m., 5:51 p.m., 6:41 p.m., 6:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m. 

Eastbound Babylon trains will run Saturday afternoon/evening at 2:37, 3:37, 4:15, 4:37, 5:37, 6:37 and 7:37.

No alcohol will be allowed on trains Saturday and Sunday, the LIRR said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

