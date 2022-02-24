MTA officials expressed concern that many LIRR commuters remain in the dark about upcoming changes in the cost of railroad tickets, including some changes that take effect Friday.

Starting Friday, LIRR riders can take advantage of several new ticket discounts aimed at boosting lagging ridership, including a $5 fare for all off-peak travel within stations in New York City, and a new 20-Trip ticket aimed at part-time commuters. In addition, monthly, unlimited-ride LIRR tickets will be discounted by 10% beginning in March.

But a pair of MTA Board members, at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s monthly meeting Thursday, suggested the agency hasn’t been entirely clear about the ticket changes, which could create confusion among riders. Board member Gerard Bringmann, who chairs the LIRR Commuter Council, noted that the agency still hasn’t disclosed the cost of the new 20-Trip Ticket, other than to say it will be 20% less than the cost of 20 peak trips.

And board member Neal Zuckerman said for all its promotion about new discounts, the MTA has been relatively silent about the reality that many commuters will pay more beginning next week, as the MTA’s commuter railroads are set to resume charging higher fares during peak travel times on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, the LIRR has suspended peak fares, which charge up to 27% more for trips made during the rush hours.

"I just don’t want riders to wake up on March 1 and say, ‘Wow. What just happened?’ " Zuckerman said. "I just want to make sure that’s clear. Because I don’t want a switcheroo feeling."

MTA chief customer officer Sarah Meyer said the agency does plan to increase its messaging to riders about the return of peak pricing in the coming days, including with more train and station audio announcements and signs.

Also at the meeting, MTA officials outlined plans to address recent safety concerns among riders, including incidents involving people on tracks. The agency said it will install platform screen doors at three subway stations — Times Square, Third Avenue and Sutphin Blvd-Archer Avenue, which connects with the LIRR’s Jamaica Station.

For the LIRR, the MTA is considering how to secure the end-of-station platforms, including by repairing fencing and adding signs.

MTA officials also reiterated plans, as announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams last week, to address homelessness and crime at subway stations. The efforts include increased NYPD presence and stricter enforcement of rules barring drug use and shopping carts on trains.

MTA Board member Vincent Tessitore Jr., who represents LIRR workers, called it "a great initiative," but said the effort must be extended to the railroad, which also has seen an increase in violent crimes over the past year. On Feb. 16, a 20-year-old West Babylon man was shot and killed on an LIRR train in Ronkonkoma. No one has been arrested.

"I’m not saying that crime is running rampant on the commuter rails, but we have very similar problems on the commuter rails . . . that I think we need to address as well," Tessitore said. "It kind of is, ‘Don’t forget about us.’ We have a big system out there. Everybody deserves to be safe."

MTA Police leaders have said they’ve increased patrols on LIRR trains and stations in recent weeks, but Tessitore said the difference has been "tough to see."

MTA chairman and CEO Janno Lieber vowed to work with LIRR labor leaders to make sure the increased police patrols are "effective."