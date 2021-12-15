MTA Board approves discounts, including 10% reduction in monthly LIRR tickets

In a bid to boost ridership to pre-pandemic levels, the MTA Board approved several fare discount plans Wednesday, including a 10% reduction in monthly LIRR tickets.

The fare reductions include 10% off monthly tickets, a new 20-Trip Ticket and a flat $5 fare for all weekday, off peak trips within New York City. The 20-Trip Ticket would be good for 60 days and comes with a 20% discount off the price of 20 peak trips.

The MTA Board also approved a fare-capping program for subway and bus riders who use the OMNY tap-and-go fare system. Under that plan, customers would receive free, unlimited rides for the week after paying $33 in fares.

The 20-Trip Ticket is rolling out on Feb. 25, and the OMNY promotion takes effect on Feb. 28. The monthly discount plan will begin on March 1.

The discounts will remain in effect for four months under a pilot program.

Before the vote, MTA Board member Sarah Meyer said the discounts would help lure back riders.

"We want to win our customers back because public transit is good for them. It’s also good for the region, and it’s good for the planet," she said. "The fare pilots we are launching are more affordable, flexible and more fair than any fare products we’ve designed in a long time."

On March 1, the Long Island Rail Road is expected to return to rush-hour peak pricing that was suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.

LIRR weekday ridership remains at 55% of pre-pandemic levels. There will be no fare increase this year, but there is a planned 4% fare increase later in 2022.

"Business logic says it doesn’t make sense to increase the price just as you’re trying to rebuild your customer base," said Janno Lieber, CEO and acting chairman of the MTA Board.