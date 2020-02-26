The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday approved a plan to discount LIRR trips within New York City limits by as much as 20%, while anticipating to raise fares for those commuting to and from Long Island next year.

The MTA Board ratified the so-called NYC Outer Borough Rail Discount plan, mandated by the State Legislature, despite concerns raised by Long Island Rail Road officials, board members and transportation advocates, who questioned the fairness of reducing fares for city riders already paying less than those from Nassau and Suffolk. The LIRR stands to lose $16 million in annual fare revenues due to the discounts, those officials said.

The measure passed at the Manhattan meeting where MTA Board members separately approved the latest update to the authority’s financial plan, assuming a 4% fare increase next year for LIRR riders, including those in Nassau and Suffolk.

MTA officials made their reluctance clear in approving the discount, which was a condition of the legislature’s approval of a congestion pricing plan creating new tolls for drivers in Manhattan to fund the authority’s $51.5 billion capital program.

Unlike the LIRR’s Atlantic Ticket that discounted certain Brooklyn branch fares to and from stations in the city where there are no nearby subway lines, the new program would lower LIRR fares at all times and for all stations in the city, except Far Rockaway.

Beginning in May, unlimited ride monthly LIRR passes between any two stations within New York City will be discounted by 20%. Most other tickets within city limits on the LIRR, and its sister railroad Metro-North, would be discounted by 10%.

MTA officials emphasized that the pilot program would last between six months and a year, during which time it would be closely studied to observe ridership patterns and capacity concerns.

But critics said those considerations could have been made ahead of the implementation of the plan, since they expect the discount may contribute to crowding on trains already overcapacity and could send some Nassau commuters driving across the county line to catch a train in Queens for 20% less.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Commuters with the 20% discount would pay about $187 for a monthly ticket out of Rosedale, as compared to $270 out of Valley Stream, located 1.5 miles east.

Andrew Albert, a nonvoting rider’s representative on the MTA Board, said the potential problems with the plan may be pronounced during the evening rush hour. “That’s where you can have the possibility of people paying hundreds of dollars for a commutation ticket having to stand for people who did not,” he said.

Several other board members similarly expressed their reluctance to move ahead with the plan, including Neal Zuckerman, who noted that rail commuters traveling from the farthest points in the MTA system — for instance, Suffolk County — are paying “untenable” rates. A Ronkonkoma LIRR commuter who pays for a station parking pass and unlimited ride MetroCard pays $7,224 annually.

“I do not support the notion of separate discounts for separate groups,” said Zuckerman, of Rockland County, who voted against the proposal. “I’m telling you, those who pay the most cannot tolerate this anymore … It is too much of a burden.”

Long Island’s two representatives on the board voted in favor of the plan. “I understand I need to be an advocate for my region,” Suffolk representative Kevin Law said. “But my fiduciary responsibility is to the system.”