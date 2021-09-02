Historic flooding from Ida on Wednesday crippled much of the region’s transportation system, including the Long Island Rail Road, which suspended service to and from its New York City terminals throughout much of the night.

By the 10 a.m. Thursday, the railroad had restored service on most of its branches, except for the Port Washington. The Far Rockaway branch, which had been suspended through the Thursday morning rush hour, was restored after delays. In addition, trains on the Oyster Bay branch were running only as far as Locust Valley. The LIRR also warned of systemwide cancellations and delays averaging 15 minutes, "following unprecedented rainfall in our region."

"Please avoid unnecessary travel today," the LIRR told customers in a message.

The New York City subway system also was decimated by the storm, which flooded underground stations and caused about 1,000 customers on 18 different trains to be stranded during the overnight hours, MTA acting chairman and chief executive officer Janno Lieber said.

Subway service remained "extremely limited" Thursday morning, especially on the agency’s numbered lines, the MTA said.

The MTA’s other commuter rail line, Metro-North, remained "basically out of business" following the storm, Lieber told WPIX 11 News. He said he expected service to improve throughout the system, including on the LIRR, by Thursday afternoon.

Lieber said the flooding in the subways was due to street-level drainage being "overwhelmed," forcing water into the subterranean transit system. The National Weather Service reported a record 3.15 inches of rain falling in Central Park in just one hour. Lieber said crews have been deployed to pump water out of stations and inspect electrical infrastructure.

"The subway system is not a submarine," Lieber said.

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, advised customers "there may be delays, detours or route cancellations caused by road conditions from rain and possible flooding early in the day. The n21, n22, and n27 lines, which serve North Shore communities, all reported detours Thursday morning.

Suffolk County Transit, on its Twitter account, said there were no detours or delays resulting from the storm.

The region’s airports also appeared to be impacted by the storm. According to the website flightaware.com, which tracks delays, about 4% of flights departing from LaGuardia Airport, and 2% of those arriving there, were delayed. At John F. Kennedy Airport, about 8% of departing flights were delayed, and 9% of arriving flights were late.

At MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, the airport's website shows almost all arrivals and departures being on time, with only two delays.

With Carl McGowan