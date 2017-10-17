The Gibson Boulevard parking lot for Long Island Rail Road commuters in Valley Stream is being closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, the railroad said.
The work should be completed by the first week of December, the railroad said.
During construction, there will be free on-street parking along Gibson and Munro boulevards, and the Village of Valley Stream is waiving daily meter fees while the work is underway, the railroad said.
The work includes paving and striping, sidewalk and curb improvements, and the installation of new lighting, signage and guard rails, the LIRR said.
