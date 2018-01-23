A damaged third rail caused the Hempstead Branch of the Long Island Rail Road to be suspended for nearly 90 minutes Tuesday morning, railroad officials said.

The suspension, in both directions, started just before 6 a.m. and service was fully restored by about 7:20 a.m. Five trains were canceled, the LIRR said.

Railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said the damaged rail, which supplies electric power to trains, was located near Country Life Press, a station in Garden City.

The station is in single-track territory, meaning that there was no way to provide alternate routing of trains to bypass the area.

The cause of the damaged rail, which has been repaired, was not known.

Partial eastbound service was restored at about 7 a.m., with eastbound trains running from the City Zone to Garden City, the railroad said. A few minutes after that, all service was restored.

Donovan said that during the suspension the railroad was advising riders to use alternate stations on the Port Jefferson and West Hempstead branches. Bus service also was in place.

The service interruption came one day after LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski came under fire for his administration’s handling of several major service disruptions during the past two months, acknowledging that during the period the commuter railroad had provided “terrible” service.

The rebukes, including from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s handpicked MTA Board member, came as Nowakowski detailed a series of factors — severe weather, out-of-service repair equipment and neglected infrastructure. Those contributed to what many commuters have called one of the most prolonged stretches of poor service in recent history.

“December and January — they have been terrible,” Nowakowski said at the Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s LIRR Committee.