LIRR service was back up between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma Wednesday afternoon after a fatality on the tracks, the rail road said.

At about 2:30 p.m., a male was struck and killed on the LIRR tracks near Bethpage, an LIRR spokesman said, and service was suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch while police investigate.

But as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday service was back up with delays, the rail road said.

"Residual delays on the Ronkonkoma Branch are now averaging 10 minutes in both directions," the LIRR said on its website. "However, we anticipate that these delays will subside shortly as service through Bethpage has been fully restored following an earlier incident."

