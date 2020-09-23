TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR service on Ronkonkoma branch back up after track fatality 

A person was struck and killed by an LIRR train by Commercial Ave. and New South Road in Hicksville. Credit: John Scalesi

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
LIRR service was back up between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma Wednesday afternoon after a fatality on the tracks, the rail road said.

At about 2:30 p.m., a male was struck and killed on the LIRR tracks near Bethpage, an LIRR spokesman said, and service was suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch while police investigate.

But as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday service was back up with delays, the rail road said.

"Residual delays on the Ronkonkoma Branch are now averaging 10 minutes in both directions," the LIRR said on its website. "However, we anticipate that these delays will subside shortly as service through Bethpage has been fully restored following an earlier incident."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

