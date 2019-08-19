Service on the Long Island Rail Road Long Beach branch line, between Lynbrook and Long Beach, was suspended Monday afternoon after a non-passenger train struck a vehicle in East Rockaway, officials said.

The vehicle was struck on the second LIRR crossing, just west of Centre Avenue, shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to a Nassau police spokesman.

Emergency responders extricated at least one passenger from the vehicle, according to LIRR spokeswoman Liz Gutierrez.

The passenger's condition was not immediately available.

Eastbound Long Beach trains will be diverted to Lynbrook, Rockville Centre and Freeport, according to the LIRR.

Customers can transfer at Rockville Centre to the NICE N15 bus, which operates to Oceanside, Island Park and Long Beach. NICE will cross-honor the N15 bus from Rockville Centre for Long Beach-bound customers, the railroad said.