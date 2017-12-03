Long Island Rail Road service has been temporarily suspended between Long Beach and Valley Stream due to a PSEG electric switch issue, officials said Sunday.

Babylon trains will stop at Lynbrook, the LIRR said.

PSEG Long Island spokesman Jeffrey Weir said the agency had to de-energize a defective transmission switch that helps power tracks at a crossing east of Lynbrook out of precaution.

Crews restored power to the tracks by 7 p.m., he said.

“We do not know the cause of the problem,” he said. “We will investigate it in the morning.”

The LIRR had earlier reported service was suspended due to fallen wires on the tracks.

Only two trains had been affected by 6 p.m., Nancy Gamerman said, noting LIRR crews are also on the scene.

Also Sunday, two other trains were delayed by about 20 minutes between Oyster Bay and Jamaica because of an unauthorized car on the tracks at the Elm Street crossing in Glen Cove, Gamerman said.

The vehicle got stuck on the tracks behind C&J Service Station after the driver mistook the tracks for a road while using a GPS service in the dark at 4:52 p.m., Glen Cove Police said.

The vehicle had minimal damage and was towed away by 5:23 p.m., officials said.