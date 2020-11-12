TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach branch service restored after train hits person in Oceanside, LIRR says

A person was struck by a train just

A person was struck by a train just east of the Long Island Rail Road station in Oceanside Thursday morning. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road has restored all service on the Long Beach Branch after a morning rush hour suspension Thursday between Long Beach and Valley Stream because a person was struck by a train in Oceanside.

The railroad said the train strike involved a westbound train from Long Beach and occurred just east of the Oceanside station at 8:09 a.m.

An LIRR spokeswoman could not immediately provide information on the person struck, but said MTA police were on scene.

The railroad said 35 passengers were aboard the train and said shuttle buses would be provided to transport them west from Oceanside.

The railroad announced the restoration of service at 9:45 a.m. but said riders should expect 15 to 20-minute residual delays.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

