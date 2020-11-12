The Long Island Rail Road has restored all service on the Long Beach Branch after a morning rush hour suspension Thursday between Long Beach and Valley Stream because a person was struck by a train in Oceanside.

The railroad said the train strike involved a westbound train from Long Beach and occurred just east of the Oceanside station at 8:09 a.m.

An LIRR spokeswoman could not immediately provide information on the person struck, but said MTA police were on scene.

The railroad said 35 passengers were aboard the train and said shuttle buses would be provided to transport them west from Oceanside.

The railroad announced the restoration of service at 9:45 a.m. but said riders should expect 15 to 20-minute residual delays.