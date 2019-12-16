The Long Island Rail Road is putting on hold a plan to prohibit cash transactions on board trains, the railroad’s president said on Monday.

Just three weeks after formally proposing to go cashless on LIRR trains, Phillip Eng said at a Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s LIRR Committee that the plan would be “tabled” until the MTA’s new fare payment system, known as OMNY, is in place. MTA officials have predicted that will happen in early 2021.

The LIRR originally planned to outlaw cash on trains beginning in March, including for ticket purchases, "step-up" fees for customers traveling during peak periods with off-peak tickets, or for those looking to extend their trips.

The reversal on the cash ban follows vocal opposition from some riders and from LIRR labor leaders to the plan, which sought to achieve savings in part by eliminating the positions of several ticket agents charged with handling cash drop-offs by conductors at the end of train runs. The plan would have also entailed the closure of station ticket offices in Port Jefferson and Patchogue.

Labor leaders had said eliminating cash transactions on trains — which account for about $8 million annually — amounted to a major service cut for riders, especially those who are more likely to buy their tickets onboard trains with cash, including students, low-income workers, and the elderly.

Tickets for senior citizens and the disabled — who do not pay an extra fee for paying their fares on a train — make up about half the onboard cash transactions, according to the Transportation Communication Union that represents LIRR ticket agents.

The proposal came as cash transactions on trains have dropped more than 40% over the last two years as the railroad has introduced new fare options for riders, including electronic ticket purchases on mobile devices and credit card transactions on trains.