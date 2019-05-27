Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Montauk Branch returned to normal Monday, the railroad said, two days after a train derailment near Speonk scrambled timetables for one of the busiest weekends of summer.

The 7:04 a.m. train from Montauk due at Jamaica at 9:53 a.m. was the first westbound trip to operate as intended to Jamaica, LIRR tweeted the morning of Memorial Day.

The early Saturday morning collision occurred when a nearly empty Montauk-bound train out of Penn Station sideswiped a work train east of Speonk. The engine of the Montauk train and the last car of the work train derailed. No one was injured in the collision.

By Saturday afternoon, the railroad had restored some service to the South Fork using buses between Patchogue and Hampton Bays and a shuttle train between Hampton Bays and Montauk. Limited train service to Speonk was restored Sunday afternoon.

An LIRR spokesman did not comment Monday morning.

LIRR staffers were working "around the clock" on Sunday to repair the damage, an LIRR official said Sunday. Officials were still investigating the cause of the accident.

The LIRR suggested travelers consider alternative means of transportation throughout the weekend. For some, it was the Hampton Jitney bus service. Jitney chief operating officer Paul Withrow said bookings spiked after the derailments Saturday.

The LIRR carried more than 8,600 riders to the Hamptons on Friday, a spokesman said. Last year, the railroad moved another 4,000 customers east of Speonk on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend alone.