TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Montauk Branch suspended after derailment, no injuries

The Long Island Rail Road first reported in a tweet at 4:29 a.m. that there was a "slow-speed impact" between an eastbound passenger train and a nonpassenger work train.

By Newsday Staff
Print

The LIRR suspended Montauk Branch service east of Patchogue after a derailment on Saturday morning, the railroad said.

The Long Island Rail Road first reported in a tweet at 4:29 a.m. that there was a "slow-speed impact" between an eastbound passenger train and a nonpassenger work train during a passing move in a single-track area. There were no reported injuries. 

Personnel from the LIRR and police were on the scene, the railroad said after 6 a.m.

The railroad advised customers to use other branches or means of transportation.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Capitol in Albany before sunrise on the Connections can mean business for some lobbyists
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, seen April 17, Brand: Anxiety over contract for health centers
Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs in Glen Brown: For parties, it's appoint now, elect later
The rustic one-bedroom and half-bathroom cabin has an LI cabin near lake lists for $435,000
The State Capitol building in Albany on Jan. Bill would allow using campaign funds for day care
Nassau County police investigate at the Massapequa Preserve Police: 'Active' probe in Massapequa Preserve
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search