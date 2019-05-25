The LIRR suspended Montauk Branch service east of Patchogue after a derailment on Saturday morning, the railroad said.

The Long Island Rail Road first reported in a tweet at 4:29 a.m. that there was a "slow-speed impact" between an eastbound passenger train and a nonpassenger work train during a passing move in a single-track area. There were no reported injuries.

Personnel from the LIRR and police were on the scene, the railroad said after 6 a.m.

The railroad advised customers to use other branches or means of transportation.