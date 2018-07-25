A plan to raise fares on the Long Island Rail Road next year should consider ways to disburden Suffolk County residents, who already pay some of the highest prices in the region, despite having the longest commutes and lower wages than riders who live closer to New York City, a key MTA official said Monday.

MTA Board Member Mitchell Pally, who represents Suffolk, made the remarks at a Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, where officials previewed the agency’s latest four-year financial plan.

Sticking with its schedule, adopted nearly a decade ago, of raising fares and tolls every other year, the MTA discussed a plan that includes a 4 percent increase next year. The MTA has not yet formally proposed a specific increase, which would have to be voted on by board members.

Despite projected revenues that are more than $200 million higher than in February, and a new surcharge for Uber and other for-hire vehicles that is expected to generate $300 million for the MTA next year, Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said the biennial fare increases remain critical to the agency’s long-term financial health.

But Pally, of Stony Brook, said the MTA should reconsider raising rates again, especially as fares have increased by 33 percent since 2009. Pally said the fare plan is particularly “unfair” to commuters who live the farthest from New York City, including those in Suffolk who pay as much as $6,000 a year for their LIRR passes.

“We charge them more because we charge by distance, even though they live in less-wealthy areas,” Pally said of Suffolk, whose median household income is about $12,000 less than that of Nassau, according to U.S. Census data. “That, to me, is a public policy decision that has to be reconsidered . . . I understand why it is. It’s not fair to my constituents.”