Several LIRR union leaders are urging the MTA to drop its Kronos timekeeping system after learning that personal information belonging to an unknown number of current and former Metro North employees was swiped during a cyberattack last month.

"As we have pleaded in the past, with your support, the MTA needs to handle its own business in-house, especially involving its employee personal information and payroll. Please assist us in delivering this message to the MTA, and gather whatever support necessary to lead us out of this epic failure," the union heads said in a letter to Sen. Timothy Kennedy (D-Buffalo), the chair of the State Senate Committee of Transportation.

Ultimate Kronos Group, an HR management company contracted by the MTA in 2019 to install biometric clocks that track MTA employee hours, was hacked last month. At the time, Kronos said it was still trying to determine whether any data had been compromised and the MTA instructed employees using the system to continue doing so.

Yesterday , roughly 67,000 MTA employees learned that cyber perpetrators had lifted files containing personal information.

In a statement, MTA Chief of External Relations John McCarthy said the "names and dates of births," of current and former Metro-North employees were accessed but added that Kronos has not found evidence that employees from other MTA agencies were affected. The MTA did not clarify how many Metro-North employees were impacted but said that Kronos will provide all current and prior workers 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

Anthony Simon, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet, Metal, Rail and Transportation Workers, the Long Island Rail Road’s largest union, is concerned his roughly 3,400 members face continued security risk.

"If you didn’t know from the get-go and first told us it wasn’t a breach and now it is, how is there any trust in what you’re doing. There is no way you can guarantee our data wasn’t breached. You’re affecting people’s lives," Simon said.

"None of our members have any concern with clocking in and out, we just want a system that safeguards our personal information. We’ve earned the right to keep our personal information safe. They have not been able to guarantee that. A system that has been broken should be taken out," he continued.

In the letter, the union leaders called Kronos a "wasteful and ineffective system," and additionally claimed Kronos is "not capable of paying our members for the hours they work or the compensation they have earned." Simon said workers are now tasked with manually keeping track of their own overtime hours. The agency assured employees in an email yesterday that there has been no impact on payroll. Only a portion of the MTA's workforce currently uses Kronos, which was adopted to help curb unauthorized overtime pay.

The letter sent to Kennedy was signed by Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, Transportation Communications Union, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Independent Railway Supervisors Association and National Conference of Firemen & Oilers, SEIU 32 BJ.

Meanwhile, Kennedy said he plans on talking to MTA acting CEO Janno Lieber during his Senate confirmation as the agency’s official head next week.

"I've been discussing these serious concerns with labor leaders, and I am extremely disappointed to hear how this unreliable and ineffective system is impacting our workforce. It's clear this issue has been progressively getting worse, and needs to be addressed," Kennedy said in a statement.