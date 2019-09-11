TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Rail Road's new M9 train rolls out of Huntington on time

Commuters on the Long Island Rail Road's first

Commuters on the Long Island Rail Road's first new M9 train, with its eight cars, prepare to leave Huntington at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The Long Island Rail Road’s first new train in nearly two decades rolled out of Huntington on time Wednesday morning, with several enthusiastic passengers onboard, and at least one unimpressed.

“It looks OK. I don’t see the major differences yet,” said Richard Radini, who sat in a two-seat row of the new M9 train by himself. “I like it, though. It’s something new.”

The long-awaited debut of the new eight-car electric train had the feel of a major event in Huntington, where LIRR officials, including railroad president Phillip Eng, and other dignitaries arrived early to meet with customers and pose for pictures with the M9.

Some customers immediately noticed some of the new amenities, including electrical outlets in every row, which some younger riders were quick to use to charge their phones, and “closed-loop armrests” on seats that are meant to prevent snagging clothes.

“On the old trains, the M7s, your pants used to get caught on it and you’d rip your trousers,” said Brian Callaghan, of Huntington, who appreciated the design improvement. “They’ve got rounded edges, so you’ve got to try really hard to rip your pants off.”

The train will have a few other runs Wednesday, including an evening rush-hour trip out of Penn Station, bound for Hempstead.

