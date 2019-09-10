The Long Island Rail Road’s first new train cars in nearly two decades will roll out Wednesday, LIRR officials said.

The first eight-car M9 train will be introduced into service on the Huntington, Hempstead and Babylon lines, railroad officials said Tuesday. It later will be used on other branches as well, LIRR officials said.

In the coming weeks and months, the railroad will roll out additional cars, until all 202 are added to the fleet, likely by March 2021.

The cars represent the first significant addition to the railroad’s fleet since 2002, when the LIRR introduced the M7 electric cars that now make up the majority of the agency’s trains. The railroad has about 142 M3 cars, which make up approximately 12 percent of the fleet.

The M9 cars will include several new amenities, such as electrical outlets at every row of seats, automatic pocket doors in between train cars that open with the press of a button, and digital displays that tell riders which car they’re in (e.g.: “Car 2 of 6”). Another digital display on the exterior of the front car of the train will tell passengers waiting on platforms the train's destination.

Other features will include "no-touch” hand dryers, toilets, soap dispensers and faucets in bathrooms; increased window tint to reduce sun glare; four 32-inch multimedia screens showing ads and service information in each car, and closed-loop seat armrests that are less likely to snag and rip clothes than on the M7 trains. The seats also will be slightly wider, the LIRR has said.

In September 2013, the railroad awarded a $1.8 billion contract to Kawasaki Rail Car Inc. to design and manufacture the cars, which are needed to replace the railroad’s oldest cars and address its surging ridership, which is expected to grow even more once the railroad links to Grand Central Terminal in 2022.

The first 92 cars — priced at about $403 million — originally were supposed to begin rolling out in September 2017, but manufacturing was besieged by setbacks, including design problems and a derailment last year of several of the cars before they could be delivered.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The LIRR had expected to debut the trains in May, but railroad president Phillip Eng said new issues that arose in testing pushed back the rollout. In July, Kawasaki officials said they expected them to be ready by the end of August.

The railroad exercised an option to buy an additional 110 cars, bringing the cost of the fleet of 202 to $734 million.