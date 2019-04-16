TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR surpasses March goal with 94.6 percent of trains running on time

The railroad said its on-time performance was the best in nearly three years. The railroad said it has improved performance three of the last four months.

The Long Island Rail Road carried 7.5 million

The Long Island Rail Road carried 7.5 million people in March, 270,000 more than during the same month in 2018. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The Long Island Rail Road’s streak of improved on-time performance continued in March — the railroad's best month in nearly three years.

The LIRR reported Monday that 94.6 percent of its trains ran on time in March. The figure was above the agency’s monthly goal of 94 percent, and the best of any month since ‎May 2016.

The railroad has improved on-time performance in three of the last four months — only dipping in February because of the effects of the fatal train accident at a Westbury grade crossing that disrupted service through the area for days.

The March numbers came as the railroad carried 7.5 million people that month — 270,000 more than during the same month in 2018. The railroad went on to set a modern ridership record last year.

LIRR president Phillip Eng, who marked his first anniversary in his job Friday, said the improvement is evidence of his LIRR Forward service improvement initiative taking hold.

“I’m truly thankful to all of our employees and our labor partners as we act with a ‘get it done’ attitude under Long Island Rail Road Forward,” Eng said. “We’re moving more and more people every day, as we tackle, one by one, the issues that affected their daily travels in the past.”

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

