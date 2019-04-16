The Long Island Rail Road’s streak of improved on-time performance continued in March — the railroad's best month in nearly three years.

The LIRR reported Monday that 94.6 percent of its trains ran on time in March. The figure was above the agency’s monthly goal of 94 percent, and the best of any month since ‎May 2016.

The railroad has improved on-time performance in three of the last four months — only dipping in February because of the effects of the fatal train accident at a Westbury grade crossing that disrupted service through the area for days.

The March numbers came as the railroad carried 7.5 million people that month — 270,000 more than during the same month in 2018. The railroad went on to set a modern ridership record last year.

LIRR president Phillip Eng, who marked his first anniversary in his job Friday, said the improvement is evidence of his LIRR Forward service improvement initiative taking hold.

“I’m truly thankful to all of our employees and our labor partners as we act with a ‘get it done’ attitude under Long Island Rail Road Forward,” Eng said. “We’re moving more and more people every day, as we tackle, one by one, the issues that affected their daily travels in the past.”