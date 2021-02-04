TODAY'S PAPER
Six current or former LIRR workers indicted on fraud, conspiracy charges

Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
A federal grand jury has indicted six current or former MTA workers — including five from the Long Island Rail Road — on fraud and conspiracy charges for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in overtime pay that they did not earn, court documents show.

The indictment, brought forth by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District, charges that five MTA workers or retirees arrested last month — and a sixth man arrested Thursday — "fraudulently overstated the number of hours that they had worked, and thereby each received over $5,000 in payments for hours that they did not in fact work."

The original defendants in the case were LIRR current or former workers Thomas Caputo, 56, of Holbrook; Joseph Ruzzo, 56, of Levittown; John Nugent, 50, of Rocky Point; and Joseph Balestra, 51, of Blue Point. Michael Gundersen, 42, of Manalapan, New Jersey, who resigned from his New York City Transit last month, also was charged.

Added to the list of defendants is Frank Pizzonia, who earned $271,913 as an LIRR track worker in 2019. The indictment alleges that, on Sept. 2, 2018, Pizzonia claimed to work a 13-hour overtime shift "when in fact he had not done so."

Law enforcement authorities began looking into potential time and attendance fraud at the MTA after a 2019 payroll report by the Empire Center for Public Policy revealed alarming overtime rates among the agency’s top earners — particularly at the LIRR.

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

