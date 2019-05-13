TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

Union chairman blames LIRR president for driving up overtime

Anthony Simon, general chairman of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union, said Monday that LIRR president Phillip Eng should shoulder more responsibility for the MTA's overtime costs rising by nearly 80 percent since 2016.

Nassau IDA member Anthony Simon during the meeting on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in Mineola. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The Long Island Rail Road’s top union official is placing the blame for the MTA’s rising overtime costs on the LIRR’s president, accusing him of knowingly driving up OT in order to advance major service improvement initiatives on the subways and the railroad.

Anthony Simon, general chairman of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union, which represents about half of LIRR laborers, said Monday that LIRR president Phillip Eng should shoulder more responsibility than anyone for the MTA’s overtime costs rising by nearly 80 percent since 2016.

Simon noted that, as acting president of New York City Transit in 2017, Eng signed off on an internal memo proposing the lifting of an overtime cap on subway workers in order to “ensure staff availability during this time of peak workload demands across the system” due to the MTA’s Subway Action Plan. The plan sought to increase subway maintenance efforts to reduce service delays. Working with the Transport Workers Union, the MTA successfully lifted the overtime cap.

According to the memo, it was authored by subways acting senior vice president Frank Jezycki.

Months later, as the incoming president of the Long Island Rail Road, Eng launched his “LIRR Forward Initiative,” which similarly dedicated more resources, including manpower, to reverse failing service. LIRR overtime costs reached $162 million in 2018 — 8 percent more than in 2017.

“Phil Eng is the problem . . . There’s nobody else to blame,” Simon said. “He should be held accountable.”

Eng and the LIRR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The heightened focus on overtime costs at the nation's largest public transportation provider follows the release of a report by the nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy that revealed high overtime rates among some MTA employees. The authority's top earner in 2018, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo, made $344,147 in overtime on top of his base salary of $117,499.

The report led to MTA chairman Patrick Foye calling for three separate probes into overtime costs — by the MTA, its inspector general, and by an outside investigator.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday also backed an independent investigation of the alleged “fraud and theft and criminality” involved in the MTA’s high overtime costs.

