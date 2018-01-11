TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Vans replace trains this weekend on Oyster Bay Branch

The railroad will be installing positive train control, which automatically stops a train when there is danger, such as excessive speed.

The Oyster Bay LIRR station on Nov. 24,

The Oyster Bay LIRR station on Nov. 24, 2011.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Vans will replace a handful of late-night trains this weekend on a stretch of the Oyster Bay Branch of the Long Island Rail Road to allow for installation of safety equipment.

The railroad said it will be installing positive train control signals between Locust Valley and Oyster Bay.

Positive train control is meant to automatically stop a train when there is a danger, such as excessive speed.

The 11:45 p.m. train from Jamaica will terminate at Locust Valley on Friday.

The 1:46 a.m. and 11:47 p.m. trains from Jamaica will terminate at Locust Valley on Saturday.

The 1:46 a.m. train from Jamaica will terminate in Locust Valley Sunday.

Riders will transfer to vans at Locust Valley for service to Oyster Bay and should plan for 14 minutes of additional travel time, the railroad said.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

