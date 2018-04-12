MTA chief operating officer and Smithtown resident Phil Eng will take over the role of Long Island Rail Road president, sources with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Eng, 56, will replace Patrick Nowakowski, who announced Wednesday that after four years he was stepping down from leading the railroad, which has been plagued by major service and communication problems in recent months.

Eng, who takes over the post Monday and would become the LIRR’s first minority president, joined the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in March 2017 to fill the vacant position of COO. He previously worked at the state DOT for more than three decades, beginning in 1983 as a junior engineer and graduating into key positions including construction supervisor, director of operations and regional director of the department’s New York City office.

In his position with the state Department of Transportation, Eng played a leading role in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposal to add a third track to the LIRR’s Main Line, according to the MTA website.

The LIRR Commuter Council, the railroad’s official watchdog group, said in a statement that it was important that a new president be appointed quickly to “to deal with the fundamental changes on the LIRR that are occurring and will occur in the coming years.”

“As always we will advocate for the riders with LIRR and MTA management, and our Council looks forward to working with the new leadership of the Rail Road to address the issues that impact service quality and the satisfaction of riders” council chairman Mark Epstein said.

“As a first order of business, the new LIRR President needs to personally come to Long Island and directly speak with commuters,’’ state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said in a statement Thursday. ‘‘Riders feel disconnected with an agency that they see as removed and uncaring, and it is important that he have a firsthand understanding of the urgency underlying the tasks in front of him.”

The MTA put Eng out front to address the railroad’s solid performance throughout the March 21 winter storm. In an interview with News 12, he talked about how service changes the railroad made that day, including adding trains in the afternoon and canceling some evening rush-hour trains in order to minimize the use of track switches, “helped us provide a more reliable commute.”

“I appreciate the patience of our customers,” he said.

Nowakowski, 64, came under fire in recent months from riders, advocates, elected officials and other Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials for his management of the LIRR, which has been beset by service and communications glitches as of late — problems that led to the railroad’s worst year in 18 years and worst month in 22 years.

Nowakowski said Wednesday his decision came after taking “a few days off to think about things.” He recently proposed a comprehensive improvement plan for the railroad, which is expected to cost up to $20 million and include dozens of initiatives to upgrade technology, harden infrastructure and boost communication effort.

“I’m pleased with the direction the railroad is headed under the Performance Improvement Plan, and I decided that now was a good time to step aside and allow new leadership to continue the progress we’ve begun to make on improving customer service,” Nowakowski said in a statement.

Nowakowski, the railroad’s 39th president, in 2014 replaced Helena Williams, who is now deputy Nassau County executive. He had extensive experience leading rail systems in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.