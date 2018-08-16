A train hit a person near Bellport Thursday night, suspending service between Patchogue and Montauk, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Both directions were affected on the Montauk branch, the LIRR tweeted just before 7:30 p.m. The condition of the person, struck just east of Bellport, was not immediately available.

The railroad is trying to get buses and suggests customers use the Ronkonkoma branch.



