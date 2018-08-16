A train hit and killed a man in Shirley Thursday night, suspending service in both directions between Patchogue and Montauk for more than two hours, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The 5:09 p.m. train from Penn Station to Speonk struck the 23-year-old near the Smith Road crossing, which is west of the Shirley-Mastic train station, just after 7 p.m., LIRR spokesman Chris McKniff said.

Service on the Montauk branch was restored just after 9:30 p.m., but riders should expect delays of up to 90 minutes, the LIRR tweeted.

The Speonk-bound train was carrying about 300 passengers and would be allowed to continue east as investigators began wrapping up the case at the scene, McKniff said.

Seven buses had been dispatched to Patchogue to take riders along the Montauk route.

The LIRR had suggested customers use the Ronkonkoma branch.

Other details were not immediately available.



