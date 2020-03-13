LIRR: Expect delays of up to 45 minutes into Penn

The Long Island Rail Road is experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes into Penn Station on Friday morning, the railroad said via tweet.

Westbound trains into Penn Station had been suspended earlier in the morning due to an incident with a trespasser in one of the East River tunnels. Service was restored fairly quickly, but delays remained.

Those delays have increased to up to 45 minutes as late Amtrak trains resulting from the trespassing incident have impacted LIRR trains arriving at Penn Station, the railroad said via tweet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.