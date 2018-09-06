A female pedestrian was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train at the Bay Shore station about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was taken alive to a hospital, said LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan.

The pedestrian was struck by the 7:31 a.m. train from Speonk that was due in Babylon at 8:31 a.m., Donovan said.

The train and a subsequent one heading to Babylon have been temporarily delayed, Donovan said. Additional train delays were not expected, he said.

At least two trains were being replaced by buses, the railroad said in service advisories.