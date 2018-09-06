Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
83° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR train hits woman at Bay Shore station, official says

Service was disrupted on the Montauk branch for about an hour, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Police on the scene where a Long Island

Police on the scene where a Long Island Rail Road train struck a pedestrian at the Bay Shore station Thursday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A female pedestrian was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train at the Bay Shore station about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken alive to a hospital, said LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan.

The pedestrian was struck by the 7:31 a.m. train from Speonk that was due in Babylon at 8:31 a.m., Donovan said. 

The train and a subsequent one heading to Babylon were delayed, Donovan said. The train that struck the woman ended up resuming its route at about 9:30 a.m., more than an hour late. 

Additional train delays are not expected, Donovan said.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

Passengers deplane and get their temperature taken at Official: Patients from quarantined JFK jet have flu
President Donald Trump listens to a question from 1600: Inside Trump 'resistance' opinion bared
All new panelists will have an all-expense-paid training Disney searching for 2019 Moms Panel members
Deplaning and having temperature taken with emergency crews Officials: 19 on Dubai-to-JFK flight fall ill
The Forge River is seen from Montauk Highway Suffolk pushes $390M in spending for sewer expansion
Bonnie Macchio of Bellerose, with her son, Logan, Some LI moms buying breast milk jewelry