LIRR train hits woman at Bay Shore station, official says
Service was disrupted on the Montauk branch for about an hour, the Long Island Rail Road said.
A female pedestrian was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train at the Bay Shore station about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken alive to a hospital, said LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan.
The pedestrian was struck by the 7:31 a.m. train from Speonk that was due in Babylon at 8:31 a.m., Donovan said.
The train and a subsequent one heading to Babylon were delayed, Donovan said. The train that struck the woman ended up resuming its route at about 9:30 a.m., more than an hour late.
Additional train delays are not expected, Donovan said.
