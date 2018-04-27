TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR revamps ‘seat-drop’ newsletter for riders

This month’s “MyLIRR” included a message from new president Phil Eng, who has vowed to change how the railroad communicates with commuters.

LIRR president Phillip Eng, right, meets a commuter

LIRR president Phillip Eng, right, meets a commuter during evening rush hour Penn Station, in an effort to hear concerns, suggestions regarding rail road service, on April 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The new LIRR president’s promise to change how the railroad communicates with riders includes an overhaul of the agency’s monthly newsletter.

Commuters boarding trains Friday found the monthly “TrainTalk” newsletter replaced with “MyLIRR.” The revamped “seat-drop” newsletter, which is also published on the LIRR’s website, includes a message to riders from Phil Eng, who replaced Pat Nowakowski as president of the railroad earlier this month.

“I am extremely honored and privileged to have the opportunity to lead the Long Island Rail Road as President,” Eng wrote in his message.

Eng reviewed a number of changes he’s already enacted in his first two weeks on the job, including having LIRR train crews provide information on subway delays, and ordering some initiatives in the railroad’s Performance Improvement Plan to be completed sooner.

Eng also told riders to “stay tuned for a rollout of a user-friendly dashboard” that would allow them to track the LIRR’s progress.

LIRR spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan called “MyLIRR” evidence of Eng’s commitment “to real, meaningful change at the railroad, especially when it comes to how customers receive information.”

“He wants to maintain an open dialogue with the public, and the name ‘MyLIRR’ shows that customers come first,” Armaghan said. “We felt this was a good time to refresh its look, to let customers know that we are listening to their feedback and presenting information in a more modern, accessible way.”

In addition to familiar features from the newsletter’s previous version, including the latest on-time performance statistics and service change information, the April “MyLIRR” has an “LIRR Throwback Photo” of Jamaica Station in 1878.

