New Long Island Rail Road President Phillip Eng said Monday he will bring added urgency to the LIRR’s proposed Performance Improvement Plan, including by replacing problematic track switches right away.

At his first meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s commuter railroad committee, Eng said the plan outlined by former president Patrick Nowakowski last month “needs to be more proactive.”

As an example, Eng said the original plan aimed to make safety improvements this year at about a third of more than 60 railroad grade crossings identified as particularly problematic, including by installing “delineation” devices to keep motorists from accidentally driving on to tracks. Eng said the railroad will now tackle all those crossings this year.

Eng said the LIRR is also wasting no time in making needed infrastructural improvements while the weather is optimal for construction work. That includes moving immediately to replace track switches that consistently fail, including one at Jamaica that caused problems for commuters last Friday. Eng said that switch and others are in line to be eventually replaced through the MTA Capital Program.

“We’re not going to wait for that switch to fail again,” Eng said. “I can promise you this: Today is a new day at the Long Island Rail Road. We are turning a new page.”

Eng, 56, joined the LIRR as its 40th president a week ago, replacing Nowakowski, who resigned amid a string of major service and communications failures for the railroad that contributed to it posting its worst annual on-time performance numbers in 18 years and, in January, its worst month in 22 years.

Improving communication with customers is also a top priority for the railroad, Eng said.

Following the recommendations of a customer he met in Mineola last week, Eng said railroad train crews have already been directed to provide information on relevant subway service disruptions. Also responding to rider feedback, Eng said the LIRR is now giving more detailed information about schedule impacts from service issues in tweets.

Eng said the LIRR’s weekly operations meetings will also now include reviewing the railroad’s communications with customers during service disruptions, including “every tweet” the railroad puts out.

The revised Performance Improvement Plan will also include other priorities made clear by riders, including station and train cleanliness.

“We are creating a culture that puts customers first,” Eng said.

MTA Board members welcomed Eng to the railroad in their first public remarks to him, including committee chairman Mitchell Pally, of Stony Brook.

“We all wish him good luck,” Pally said. “It’s good for the entire MTA when all the agencies are working efficiently and competently together.”