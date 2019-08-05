Train service on the Port Washington Branch was suspended in both directions early Monday after a person was struck by a train between Little Neck and Great Neck, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Officials said the westbound 5:09 a.m. from Port Washington to Penn Station was being held at Little Neck as a result and said the eastbound 5:29 a.m. train from Penn Station, scheduled to arrive at Port Washington at 6:13 a.m., had been canceled.

Details of the incident were not immediately available and officials could not immediately say when service would be restored.

Riders were being advised to use other branches for service.

Customers at Woodside station can cross over to mainline platform B for westbound service. NYCT is cross-honoring Port Washington customers on the 7 line at Flushing Main Street, Woodside, and 34th St., the railroad said.