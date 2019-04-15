Problems keep mounting in the installation of new crash prevention technology on the Long Island Rail Road, officials said Monday.

The news came at the Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board’s railroad committee, where board members received an update on the agency’s positive train control project. Deborah Chin, the MTA’s director of positive train control, or PTC, said that during re-installation of one of hundreds of “undercar scanner antennas” recently recalled because of calibration errors, workers discovered another mistake in how a related component was being installed.

Chin said that contrary to the manufacturer’s directions, workers from the MTA’s PTC contractor, a joint venture of Bombardier Transportation and Siemens Rail Automation, had been soldering “variable capacitors” onto the antennas' circuit boards, rather than bolting them.

“By soldering it and heating it up, we changed its characteristics,” Siemens Mobility Management President John Palichug said at the meeting.

The problem is further delaying progress on PTC, which aims to reduce train accidents by having technology installed on trains and along tracks communicate with each other and automatically slow down or stop a train when it violates a signal. Palichug said the contractor is testing a solution for the problem, which would have to be implemented on nearly 1,000 LIRR train antennas before the units can be reinstalled.

The contractors said they aim to have the problem resolved by October. MTA officials said, despite the new problems, they still remain on track to complete the $1 billion project by the end of 2020, as required by law.

It’s the latest in a string of setbacks in the MTA’s effort to install PTC on LIRR and Metro-North trains, as required by a federal law passed in 2008. Following the discovery of the original scanner antennas recall, the MTA conducted an audit of the contractor’s PTC manufacturing facility in Pittsburgh, and found that the contractor’s “recall repair process was not well established,” nor properly staffed.

The MTA plans to continue having representatives monitor the contractor going forward. MTA Board member Susan Metzger told the contractors’ representatives they “should feel totally embarrassed” that such a measure is necessary.