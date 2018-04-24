Federally required crash prevention technology failed in simulated tests done by the Long Island Rail Road, setting back its efforts to have the system called positive train control in place throughout the LIRR by the end of the year, MTA officials said.

The $1 billion system’s inability to do precisely what it’s supposed to — automatically bring to a halt a train that violates a stop signal — has raised new concerns about the program for MTA officials, who learned about the test failures during a Monday meeting of the agency’s railroad committee.

According to MTA documents, the LIRR system failed 16 out of 52 factory tests during a simulation of the new technology, using the railroad’s Port Washington branch as a setting. Although the MTA’s positive train control contractor continues to investigate the cause of the failures, MTA officials said they believe it stems from the complexity and density of the LIRR — the busiest commuter railroad in the United States.

Positive train control, also known as PTC, works by having radio transponders that are installed on tracks and on trains communicate with one another to automatically slow down or stop a train if it’s going too fast, is about to hit another train or violates a signal. National Transportation Safety Board investigators have said PTC could have prevented several fatal train accidents in recent years, including the December 2013 derailment of a Metro-North train in the Bronx that killed four people.

The U.S. Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008, passed after a deadly commuter train crash in California, mandates that all railroads have positive train control in place by Dec. 31, 2018, or risk heavy federal fines.

But the federal Government Accountability Office last month issued a report saying that as many as two-thirds of all commuter railroads in the United States — including the LIRR — are at risk of missing the deadline.

MTA officials said the recent LIRR test failures have set back their efforts by another two months.

With the prospect of having PTC fully in place throughout the LIRR, and sister railroad Metro-North, by the end of the year dimming, MTA officials said they are shifting their focus to meeting minimum standards to be compliant with the federal law. If the MTA can complete installation of PTC hardware, train all its employees, and have the technology operational on at least one railroad branch, it can receive another two-year extension to complete the project, the officials said.

Metro-North president Catherine Rinaldi said Monday she remains confident the MTA will achieve that goal.

“We fully expect to be compliant with the federal requirements by the end of the year. That has not wavered,” Rinaldi said. “It is our highest priority, and we’re killing ourselves to get it done.”

CORRECTION: The Long Island Rail Road ran simulated tests of crash technology. An earlier version of this story mischaracterized the tests.