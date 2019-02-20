The Long Island Rail Road is gearing up for the latest winter storm, and is advising its riders to do the same.

The storm, which could dump up to 4 inches of snow in parts of Suffolk County, is expected to begin later this afternoon and last throughout the night — potentially complicating the evening commute for LIRR riders.

“With a winter storm forecast for our territory, please allow extra travel time, use caution when walking on station platforms [and] staircases and always hold the handrail,” the railroad told its customers in a message Wednesday morning. “We have personnel and equipment pre-positioned in preparation for storm-related issues.”

According to the railroad’s online “Guide to Winter Weather Travel,” snowfall of 4 inches or less should have “little or no impact on operations/train service.” Still, in preparation for the storm, LIRR officials said crews were pre-salting stations and pre-positioning crews and equipment at strategic locations to be able to quickly respond to incidents as they arise.

The railroad also has installed “shoes” onto trains to keep ice and snow off the electrified third rail and is operating special trains that apply an antifreeze solution onto the rails.

The LIRR advised customers to monitor service alerts for the latest information, including through its website, www.mta.info/lirr, or its Customer Service Center at 511 or 718-217-LIRR.