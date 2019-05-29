The president of the Long Island Rail Road has apologized to customers for the holiday weekend service disruptions stemming from Saturday’s double train derailment in Speonk, vowing to “aggressively investigate” the accident.

LIRR president Phillip Eng’s statement comes three days after a Montauk-bound train sideswiped another train that was pulled over in a sidetrack in Speonk, causing the diesel locomotives from each train to come off the tracks.

There were no injuries in the accident early Saturday, but the resulting damage caused the LIRR to suspend service to the South Fork during much of Memorial Day weekend — one of the busiest for Hamptons travel.

“We are aggressively investigating this and will apply any lessons learned to prevent a repeat occurrence,” Eng said in a statement Tuesday evening. “We apologize to the customers who were inconvenienced by this and thank everyone for their patience.”

LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said that the LIRR is consulting with the Federal Railroad Administration and the New York State Passenger Transportation Safety Board in the investigation, and will present its findings as soon as it can.

Donovan said the round-the-clock repair effort required re-railing the two derailed locomotives; clearing them from the area; rebuilding a destroyed track switch; repairing extensive damage to two other switches; repairing and replacing damaged signal components; and reconstructing hundreds of feet of track that were heavily damaged under the weight of the derailed engines.

The work of repairing the damage, restoring service, and assisting customers required a team of about 100 employees at any given time working at various sites and stations over the holiday weekend. The LIRR restored service to Montauk by Monday morning.

“Given the extent of the damage, that we were able to restore service as quickly as we did is a testament to the hard work of our employees, who took action immediately and worked throughout the holiday weekend,” Eng said.

Donovan confirmed that many of the employees were working on approved overtime.

The LIRR has been under fire in recent weeks because of its alarmingly high overtime costs. The MTA, its inspector general’s office, the Queens district attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s Southern District are all looking into potential overtime fraud at the authority.