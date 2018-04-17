The new president of the Long Island Rail Road began a listening tour Tuesday — his second day on the job and a day when a switch problem disrupted the morning commute.

Phillip Eng said his 7 a.m. stop at the Mineola train station turned out be his “first test,” as the earlier Amtrak switch problem at Penn Station about 4:30 a.m. had caused delays and cancellations.

Amtrak said at first it had no switch problem at Penn, but admitted about an hour later that it did.

Commuter Roseann Buglione of Mineola let Eng know that the source of the problem was not her issue.

“I don’t think that Amtrak is working with the Long Island Rail Road. Or maybe it’s the Long Island Rail Road not working with Amtrak,” she told Eng.

“But I think you all need to sit down and work this out . . . It’s got to be resolved,” she said.

Buglione greeted Eng with a handshake, and also had some encouraging words.

“I hope you’re going to get this right. Nobody else has,” she said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eng sought to reassure her, saying: “We are going to get this right, and we’re going to focus on our customers.”

Most of the morning delays and cancellations were over by 9 a.m., and Eng said the evening commute, barring any unforeseen issues, “will be fine.”

Eng, 56, a Smithtown resident, became president of the railroad Monday, succeeding Patrick Nowakowski, who left last week.

Eng is a lifelong Long Island resident, has an engineering degree from Cooper Union and most recently was acting president of New York City Transit.

With Alfonso A. Castillo