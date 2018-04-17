TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR president Phillip Eng: ‘We are going to get this right’

The railroad’s new boss took over on Monday and got a firsthand look Tuesday at how Amtrak switch trouble affected the morning commute.

New LIRR President Phillip Eng, left, poses for a selfie with Peter Collins of Brookhaven as he meets with commuters, officials and employees at the Mineola station on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The new president of the Long Island Rail Road began a listening tour Tuesday — his second day on the job and a day when a switch problem disrupted the morning commute.

Phillip Eng said his 7 a.m. stop at the Mineola train station turned out be his “first test,” as the earlier Amtrak switch problem at Penn Station about 4:30 a.m. had caused delays and cancellations.

Amtrak said at first it had no switch problem at Penn, but admitted about an hour later that it did.

Commuter Roseann Buglione of Mineola let Eng know that the source of the problem was not her issue.

“I don’t think that Amtrak is working with the Long Island Rail Road. Or maybe it’s the Long Island Rail Road not working with Amtrak,” she told Eng.

“But I think you all need to sit down and work this out . . . It’s got to be resolved,” she said.

Buglione greeted Eng with a handshake, and also had some encouraging words.

“I hope you’re going to get this right. Nobody else has,” she said.

Eng sought to reassure her, saying: “We are going to get this right, and we’re going to focus on our customers.”

Most of the morning delays and cancellations were over by 9 a.m., and Eng said the evening commute, barring any unforeseen issues, “will be fine.”

Eng, 56, a Smithtown resident, became president of the railroad Monday, succeeding Patrick Nowakowski, who left last week.

Eng is a lifelong Long Island resident, has an engineering degree from Cooper Union and most recently was acting president of New York City Transit.

