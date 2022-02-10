Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng is stepping down from his role, a key union official and a state senator with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Anthony Simon, who heads the LIRR’s largest union, said Eng called him Thursday with news of his decision. The state senator, speaking on the condition of anonymity, also confirmed Eng's departure.

Neither Eng nor MTA officials would confirm the news Thursday morning, but it was expected to be addressed at a news conference at Grand Central Terminal on Thursday afternoon.

Eng became LIRR president in April 2018 following a stint as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s chief operating officer and before that had a long career at the New York State Department of Transportation.

Eng came to the LIRR as the agency was struggling with historically low on-time performance and frequent infrastructure failures. He enacted the "LIRR Forward" initiative, which sought to improve the railroad's reliability by addressing the root causes of service disruptions, including aging and vulnerable infrastructure. On-time performance grew every year under his watch, and set all-time records in 2020 and 2021 — years during which the LIRR carried far fewer riders than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eng, of Smithtown, also dealt with various challenges throughout his tenure, including alarmingly high overtime rates among some LIRR workers, clashes with union leaders over morale issues and growing safety concerns among riders traveling in and out of Penn Station.

Simon, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, said his members "are appreciative for all of the things he did in working with the unions and supporting front-line workers."

"He accomplished a great deal by hardening up our infrastructure and helping expand services to outside customers," said Simon, adding that he wishes Eng and his family "all of the best in their future plans."

Eng’s departure comes weeks after the state Senate confirmed Janno Lieber as the MTA's new chairman and chief executive officer, and as Gov. Kathy Hochul has sought to make various leadership changes in agencies throughout the state.

Simon said he was told that Catherine Rinaldi, president of the LIRR's sister railroad Metro-North, will do double duty as acting LIRR president until a permanent leader is chosen. Simon said Rinaldi, who previously worked at the LIRR, "brings the experience of both railroads, giving her extensive knowledge of commuter rail."

"I look forward to working with her to keep the LIRR moving in the right direction," Simon said.