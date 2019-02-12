Note: This has been postponed to a later date.

Newsday’s transportation reporter Alfonso Castillo has been covering the Long Island Rail Road for more than 10 years. His latest story examined how LIRR fares will have doubled over the last 20 years if the MTA’s current fare hike proposal is approved later this month.

Castillo is hosting a Q&A on Reddit Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., when he will take questions about the value of your fare dollar, and what the LIRR says it’s doing to give you your money’s worth.