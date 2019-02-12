TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

The value of the LIRR: Newsday's LIRR reporter answers your questions

Newsday reporter Alfonso Castillo is hosting a Q&A on Reddit Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., taking questions about the LIRR.

The 6:08 p.m. LIRR train to Huntington from

The 6:08 p.m. LIRR train to Huntington from Penn Station on Jan. 22. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Newsday Staff
Note: This has been postponed to a later date. 

Newsday’s transportation reporter Alfonso Castillo has been covering the Long Island Rail Road for more than 10 years. His latest story examined how LIRR fares will have doubled over the last 20 years if the MTA’s current fare hike proposal is approved later this month.

Castillo is hosting a Q&A on Reddit Tuesday,  from 6 to 8 p.m., when he will take questions about the value of your fare dollar, and what the LIRR says it’s doing to give you your money’s worth.

