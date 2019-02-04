The LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch is operating on or close to schedule and a broken rail near Deer Park that caused delays in the morning has been repaired, the railroad announced.

In a tweet shortly before noon, the LIRR said the repair had been made and "no additional delays are anticipated as a result at this time."

In other rail-related news, there will be no midday service on the Montauk Branch between Montauk and Bay Shore in both directions from Feb. 4-7.

“As a result, buses will replace trains between Babylon and Montauk from 9:56 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” according to the LIRR.

Westbound buses will depart up to 30 minutes earlier than normal train times. Eastbound passengers must get off at Babylon station and transfer to buses for service to stations from Bay Shore to Montauk.