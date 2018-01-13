The Long Island Rail Road is replacing trains between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville with buses beginning this weekend and continuing on weekends through January.

For westbound customers, travelers at the Ronkonkoma through Bethpage stations will need to board buses that go to Hicksville, then transfer to westbound LIRR trains, the rail said in a service change notice.

Customers beginning their trips at the Greenport through Medford stations will transfer to buses at the Ronkonkoma station for bus service to Hicksville. Then, at Hicksville, they will board a westbound train again.

The 10:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. westbound trains Saturday and Sunday from Ronkonkoma will be canceled with no connecting bus service.

For eastbound customers, travelers at stations Bethpage through Ronkonkoma will transfer to buses at Hicksville. Customers traveling to the Medford through Greenport stations should take the 1:22 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hicksville, board the bus to Ronkonkoma, then get back on a train.

The 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m., and 6:39 p.m. trains from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will be canceled Saturday and Sunday with no connecting bus service.

Train officials said customers should plan up to 45 minutes of extra travel time.

Officials said these changes will impact connection times for some Babylon, Montauk, Far Rockaway, Long Beach, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, West Hempstead and Greenport trains.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Transit officials also said similar service changes will be in effect Jan. 20 and 21 as well as Jan. 27 and 28.