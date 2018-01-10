TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Ronkonkoma Branch service restored after vehicle on tracks

The railroad said there were also delays into Brooklyn after a small debris fire on track at Atlantic Terminal.

Commuters scramble to board a train from Atlantic

Commuters scramble to board a train from Atlantic Terminal to Jamaica Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Photo Credit: amNY / Polly Higgins

By William Murphy and John Valenti bill.murphy@newsday.com, john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Service was restored Wednesday morning on the Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Rail Road after a train clipped a truck on the tracks near Wyandanch.

There were also delays for LIRR riders into Brooklyn after power was shut down to one track at Atlantic Terminal because of a small debris fire, a railroad spokesman said.

Service was on or close to schedule shortly after 10 a.m. for all branches except Ronkonkoma, where there were a couple of residual delays, the railroad said.

The suspension between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma was revealed in an email alert about 8:30 a.m., and the Atlantic Terminal disruption was reported a few minutes later on the railroad website.

The Atlantic Terminal disruption came on the third day of LIRR schedule changes that reroutes some rush hour trains to that terminal and away from Penn Station, where Amtrak just began a second phase of track repairs there.

At Wyandanch, the driver of the truck was issued a summons, and there were no injuries, the railroad said.

Service was halted for about 45 minutes as MTA police removed the truck and its trailer and workers inspected the scene, the railroad said.

The LIRR, meanwhile, announced scheduled changes for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

On Monday, the railroad will operate on a modified holiday schedule, with a total of 32 extra trains provided on the Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches. Off-peak fares will apply all day.

Headshot
By William Murphy and John Valenti bill.murphy@newsday.com, john.valenti@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A winning $9.2 million ticket was bought at Lottery: $9.2M jackpot for 2nd LI winner in a week
Patti Ann McDonald, Det. Steven McDonald's widow, stands City honors Det. Steven McDonald with plaque
Town of Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Donald X. Official: Tax prepayments could cost town $100G
A Cornell Cooperative Extension barge tends the lantern Board wants county’s help paying for testing
The high temperature Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, was Forecast: Warm, wet stretch ahead for LI
Anita Feldman walks her dog outside Paul D. District banishes dogs from school grounds
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE