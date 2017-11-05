This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
LIRR: Service on Ronkonkoma branch suspended by car on tracks

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Service on the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma branch has been temporarily suspended in both directions after a car was on the tracks in Bethpage, the LIRR said Sunday on its website.

Metropolitan Transportation Autority spokeswoman Nancy Gamerman said no train hit the vehicle, and that the driver was able to get out safely.

The car was on the tracks at the Broadway crossing, according to the LIRR’s website.

Riders are asked to take alternate routes, including the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches.

