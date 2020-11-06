LIRR rolls out schedule changes Monday

Long Islanders will be coping with altered schedules on the Long Island Rail Road starting Monday so that it can keep improving the system by resurfacing tracks, upgrading stations and building the Main Line expansion, officials said.

Another factor that will affect travelers: the slower speeds that trains will travel because autumn’s falling leaves can make rails slippery, the railroad said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the LIRR’s parent, did not say how long the modified schedules might last, instead once again warning its massive deficit caused by plummeting ridership during the pandemic may prompt service cuts if additional funds aren't provided.

"As we have said repeatedly for months, without $12 billion in federal aid, drastic service cuts up to 50% on the Long Island Rail Road — along with massive layoffs, gutting our historic capital plan, and fare and toll hikes — may be necessary to stay solvent," MTA spokesperson Meredith Daniels said. "Given the size of the MTA’s operating deficit, we cannot predict the sustainability of the current schedule. "

Ridership on the LIRR hovers around 70% in the workweek, or about 80,000 passengers, according to the MTA.

The four-year Main Line expansion will eliminate grade crossings and add parking along with other projects. It runs from Floral Park to Hicksville and should finish in late 2022, the MTA says on its website.

Some highlights of the planned service changes:

Ronkonkoma Branch

Several morning peak trains will operate on slightly adjusted schedules east of Hicksville. Trains will arrive at western terminals at their normal times.

The 5:25 a.m. train from Greenport to Ronkonkoma will depart three minutes earlier.

The 7:51 a.m. westbound train from Farmingdale to Penn Station will depart two minutes earlier at 7:49 a.m., leaving earlier from stations through Bethpage.

The 7:32 a.m. westbound train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station will depart three minutes earlier at 7:29 a.m., and will leave earlier from stations through Farmingdale.

During middays on weekdays, some Ronkonkoma Branch trains will depart between 21 minutes earlier and 52 minutes later, with connecting Riverhead/Greenport trains adjusted accordingly.

Port Jefferson Branch

During middays on weekdays, trains will depart Huntington up to 21 minutes earlier, with trains from Port Jefferson adjusted accordingly.

During overnights, some trains will depart between 24 minutes earlier and 10 minutes later in both directions, with Jamaica connections adjusted accordingly.

On weekends, most eastbound Huntington trains are adjusted up to 15 minutes later. Westbound trains will depart Port Jefferson 3 minutes earlier.

Far Rockaway Branch

The Friday-only 3:13 p.m. train from Jamaica to Far Rockaway will resume operation for the winter starting Nov. 13. In response to customer requests, a 3:21 p.m. Rosedale stop is being added to this train. Connecting service departs Penn Station at 2:51 p.m. and Atlantic Terminal at 2:35 p.m.

Where to find out more

For more information and to see new timetables, go to new.mta.info, click on "Planned Work," and then click on "Long Island Rail Road."

Information about service changes is also available through the LIRR’s TrainTime app, which also provides real-time train information. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices.

Customers also can sign up to receive alerts by visiting MyMTAAlerts.com, and Twitter users can follow @LIRR.

Information is also available by telephone from the LIRR’s Customer Service Center by calling 511.