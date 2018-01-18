TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Normal schedule this weekend for Ronkonkoma Branch

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Long Island Rail Road said it has put off track work it had planned for this weekend on the Ronkonkoma Branch.

The railroad said it will operate regular weekend train service on the branch Saturday and Sunday.

The work will be done the following weekend, Jan. 27 and 28, between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville, the LIRR said.

Buses will substitute trains from 12:48 a.m. Saturday through 12:46 a.m. Monday to and from the following stations: Hicksville, Bethpage, Farmingdale, Pinelawn, Wyandanch, Deer Park, Brentwood, Central Islip and Ronkonkoma.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen in an undated photo. Politicians’ names come off municipal signs
Scene of the wrong-way crash on the Long Cops: Both drivers hurt in LIE wrong-way crash
Middle Country Road in Centereach was closed in Cops: Road reopens after fire engulfs building
Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, should be sunny and Forecast: Sunny, cold, but warm-up on the way
Debbie Cala, 58, of North Massapequa, is pictured Great Wall of China sparks LI grandma’s weight loss
Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer, 26, of Ex-cop in wrong-way fatal begins prison term prior to sentencing
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE