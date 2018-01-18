The Long Island Rail Road said it has put off track work it had planned for this weekend on the Ronkonkoma Branch.

The railroad said it will operate regular weekend train service on the branch Saturday and Sunday.

The work will be done the following weekend, Jan. 27 and 28, between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville, the LIRR said.

Buses will substitute trains from 12:48 a.m. Saturday through 12:46 a.m. Monday to and from the following stations: Hicksville, Bethpage, Farmingdale, Pinelawn, Wyandanch, Deer Park, Brentwood, Central Islip and Ronkonkoma.

