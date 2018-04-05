TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Service restored between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica

By Newsday Staff
Long Island Rail Road service was restored between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica after a broken rail suspended trains for about an hour Thursday.

The broken rail also affected service on the Hempstead and Far Rockaway branches Thursday, a railroad spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., officials said service had resumed on one rail. Customers can expect delays because of the repairs into the afternoon but those should be resolved by rush hour, according to an alert the railroad sent out.

New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the 2/3 train at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street.

