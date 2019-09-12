LIRR service will be suspended between New Hyde Park and Hicksville Saturday and reduced on the Huntington/Port Jefferson branch Sunday for an ongoing switch replacement project.

Customers are being asked to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk or Port Washington branches this weekend.

To accommodate the project, the LIRR is offering the following service changes on Saturday:

Westbound customers from Huntington, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma should take the train to Hicksville, then board a shuttle train from Hicksville to Babylon, where they will be able to board a train for points west.

Eastbound customers should take the train to Babylon, then board the shuttle to Hicksville for all service east between Syosset and Port Jefferson.

With no electric service to Bethpage, customers are being asked to wait on eastbound Platform B for a shuttle to Babylon for westbound service and on westbound Platform A for eastbound service to Hicksville.

There also will be express service to Penn Station, with trains stopping in Jamaica for service to Brooklyn, the railroad said.

On Sunday, the railroad said trains will operate hourly between Penn Station and Huntington and once every two hours between Huntington and Port Jefferson. Additionally, there will be no electric service to Bethpage.

Railroad officials said Mineola will only be served by trains operating to and from Oyster Bay on Saturday.

Busing will be available between Mineola and Hempstead, and LIRR tickets will be cross-honored on the N40/N41 NICE bus routes between the Mineola intermodal center and the bus terminal in Hempstead.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Westbound train service will be available in Hempstead, where officials said service will be increased from hourly to half-hourly. Officials said eastbound riders must transfer to a bus in Hempstead for service to Mineola, where connecting trains to Oyster Bay will run every two hours.

On Sunday, service between Oyster Bay and Penn Station will be available, officials said, but there will be changes to some westbound departure times, as well as to connecting service.

These changes will also be in effect on Sept. 28 and 29, when service will again be suspended between New Hyde Park and Hicksville on that Saturday and service will be reduced on the Huntington/Port Jefferson branch on that Sunday,

For additional information, riders are advised to consult http://www.mta.info/lirr, 511 or the Customer Service Center at 718-217-5477. Automated schedule information is available 24 hours a day, and agents are available to assist customers daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. To speak with an LIRR employee regarding scheduling or service information, customers should say the word “Representative” when the prompts begin.