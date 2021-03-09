LIRR commutes plagued by overcrowding again, riders say

The Long Island Rail Road has added nine trains to its scaled-back schedule — and more are on the way — following widespread complaints about crowding on trains, the president of the LIRR said.

Speaking to LI News Radio on Tuesday morning, LIRR president Phillip Eng said the agency continued to closely monitor ridership and adjust service as necessary on the second day of its reduced schedule, which brings weekday service to near-weekend levels.

The railroad was bombarded with complaints Monday from commuters, labor leaders, and elected officials, after the reduced schedule resulted in crowding conditions on some trains, and raised concerns about passenger safety amid the pandemic. On some branches, trains ran once an hour during peak travel periods.

Responding to the outrage, by Monday afternoon LIRR had added an eastbound afternoon train on the Ronkonkoma line. On Tuesday morning, Eng announced that eight more trains had been plugged into the schedule, primarily serving riders on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma lines.

Eng said the LIRR would "continue to add trains in certain locations" as needed.

"We’re doing what we need to do. We’re going to continue to right-size the service. If it means adding more service into the schedule, we will do that," Eng said. "The important thing is people should know we do appreciate the feedback, and we will keep making adjustments as necessary."

Citing reduced ridership throughout the pandemic, and the opportunity to accelerate infrastructure work on its tracks, the Monday service cuts amounted to about 75% of where the LIRR was pre-pandemic. Railroad officials noted that service had already been cut by about 20% during the pandemic and the schedule changes would allow the LIRR to save $15 million in operating costs.

But riders, labor officials and politicians said the railroad’s plan was ill-advised, especially given that the LIRR’s parent organization, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was poised to receive $14.5 billion total in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to offset fare revenue losses caused by depressed ridership.

MTA officials have said their aim was to adjust service to correspond with reduced demand. LIRR ridership remains at less than 25% of pre-pandemic levels.

Following the backlash from the public, Eng indicated Tuesday there would be no further cuts in the immediate future. "What we’re looking to do is to continue to build up this service plan that we have," Eng said.

Overcrowded trains plagued LIRR commuters on Tuesday morning, according to the railroad's app and pictures of crowded train cars posted on social media.

Riders decried the close quarters on the second day of a new round of service cuts that made it impossible to practice social distancing — one of the requirements needed to keep COVID-19 from spreading — though ridership had plunged during the pandemic.

One picture, tweeted to the LIRR that showed passengers standing in a clump, was captioned: "This is on the 701 am Babylon train to Penn, car 7669. Surely this isn’t even remotely safe. Glad you’re saving money though. Disgraceful."

Another rider, also posting a picture that showed people sitting by the windows and people standing in the aisles — but not in the aisle seats — asked: "Is this what social distancing looks like to you? 7:10 from Valley Stream. This is unsafe and irresponsible."

According to the LIRR’s TrainTime app, some trains had cars that were 50% crowded Tuesday morning. The railroad reported a 6:31 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station had cars that were at 50% to 85% of capacity. A 6:23 a.m. train from Long Beach reported at least one car that was at more than 85% of capacity.

Though a railroad spokesman had no immediate comment, it announced on Twitter that it was adding a few east- and westbound trains on the Ronkonkoma branch.

And it advised passengers to "Use our LIRR TrainTime app to track real-time customer loading information to find the least crowded cars on any train. Thank you for your patience."

The LIRR trimmed train schedules, beginning on Monday, to about 75% of pre-pandemic weekday levels, saying this will save $15 million and enable maintenance and improvement projects to go forward.

