Livid commuters railed against the LIRR on the first day of its scaled-back schedule, which they said led to dangerous, and predictable, crowding conditions on trains.

Appearing to acknowledge glitches in the morning commute, the railroad’s president said the agency is already looking at ways to increase capacity during peak travel periods.

Widespread complaints from commuters, labor leaders and elected officials flooded social media, and Newsday's email inbox, on Monday morning, following a morning rush hour marked by what many described as shoulder-to-shoulder crowding on trains in the middle of a pandemic.

"People are literally inches apart, especially getting off the trains and on the train," said David Skudin, whose Long Beach branch went from 2 to 3 trains an hour during the morning peak to just one.

The fewer trains are also making more stops than usual, meaning that trips take longer and carry extra passengers.

"If you look at the state Department of Health guidelines for COVID, there’s no way that you can follow those guidelines and ride the Long Island Rail Road now," Skudin, 63, said.

Ronkonkoma commuter John Tuthill said passengers were "standing in the aisle" by the time his train got to Hicksville Monday morning. He worried about how much worse it would be during the evening rush hour, when trains are scheduled an hour apart out of Penn Station.

"I just hope passengers don’t have fights," said Tuthill, who believes the LIRR should use the billions it has received in federal COVID-19 aid to avert service cuts. "Don’t make us sit tight as sardines."

Citing reduced ridership throughout the pandemic, and the need to accelerate infrastructure work on its tracks, the LIRR on Monday cut service to around 75% of where it was pre-pandemic — bringing weekday service to nearly weekend levels.

Railroad officials noted that service had already been cut by around 20% and that the schedule changes will allow the LIRR to save $15 million in operating costs.

But, ahead of the changes, union officials, politicians and riders urged the railroad to rethink their plans, concerned, in part, that the reduced number of trains would make it more difficult for passengers to maintain a safe social distance.

In a letter sent Monday to MTA Chairman Patrick Foye and LIRR President Phillip Eng, the heads of nine separate LIRR unions joined more than 3,000 railroad employees in decrying the cuts, which they say have "disgusted" workers and "destroyed our morale and trust in the agency." Following the morning rush, Anthony Simon, who heads the LIRR’s largest union, called on the railroad to "restore service immediately."

"It is an absolute mess out there, like we warned them," Simon said.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) also received several photos and emails from upset riders Monday morning. On Twitter, he told them: "I see & hear you . . . We must return to the old schedule and get everyone back to work safely."

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) also reached out to Newsday to say that the conditions on LIRR trains Monday morning were "not good for COVID."

In response to the criticism, Eng noted that the railroad is closely monitoring ridership, including through new technology that provides real-time loading data for every train car, as well as through "reports from personnel in the field."

"This enabled us to identify trains where adjustments are needed, and we are working to increase capacity by adding trains where possible during those heavier ridership times," Eng said. "Details will be shared as soon as they are available. Thank you for riding with us."

Foye, speaking to WCBS 880 radio on Monday morning, defended the decision to scale back service on the LIRR, where weekday ridership remains at less than 25% of pre-pandemic levels, but also signaled that there would be no further cuts.

"We're going to monitor that closely, but the next service adjustments on Long Island Rail Road . . . assuming ridership comes back which we are confident it will, it's just a question of when, will be increases in service," Foye said.

The service reductions come despite the MTA already having received $8 billion in funding from the federal government—enough to offset revenue losses in 2020 and 2021—and expecting to receive another $6 billion in aid from the most recent federal COVID-19 relief bill passed over the weekend.

Check back for updates on this developing story.